Don’t worry, your weakness is the required ingredient for your success!

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

“When you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars,” noted Robindranath Tagore. Because strength and courage are not always measured in victories and medals that we achieve, but with the struggles we overcome.

In some situations you will be forced to brush aside your fears and look at life with a naked eye. A real candid one. An eye that can’t be intimidated by the vagaries of disappointing life challenges.

Life demands courage, perseverance and a bold fighting spirit. Sometimes, you need to be blind and dumb to the negative reverberations of life in order to make real progress.

Ever heard about Moses? When he looked at himself, he thought he was a stammerer. Yes, it was so. He could not speak fluently.

He had no battle experience. But not everything require the experienced. Some challenges will force you to get the experience as you go. Yes, life might have appeared to him that way.

The burning bush

He met the Lord at that burning bush. From there, the package of greatness was now ripe to be parcelled out.

“And the Lord said unto him, what is that in your hand?”

That was the beginning of all great things for the frightened Moses. He had nothing, but a rod. That rod was enough to turn around things in his favour.

That was the same rod that he was asked to throw down. When it was thrown down, it turned into a serpent. This was one of the signs that he was to use against Pharaoh. All you need is right inside of you. It’s not foreign. It’s not far, remember that.

Power of a seed

Ever wondered the power harboured in a seed? A seed such as a mustard, can produce for you the unimagined.

When you look at it, it’s so tiny that you cannot imagine anything gigantic coming out of it.

But wait a minute, dig the ground and put it in. Just ensure that the common natural germination conditions are there.

Water it. Add manure. The manure that you need may be ordinary de-composited vegetation material.

Give that seed time and the seed will begin to germinate. If you give that plant time and expose it to light, wonders will start happening.

It will blossom and start producing flowers, and in no time fruits will start showing. As time progresses, the plant will grow into a huge bushy tree. The tree will be so big that it will confuse the mind to believe that it came from a tiny seed.

But what lessons can you extract from this? What critical game changers can you deduce from this natural phenomenon?

Nature is filled with key life lessons. Lessons that inspire and make you believe that you too can be great. You too can get to the top.

It’s not where you are standing that determines your final destination. It’s not about the shape or size. It’s not about your past, present or future. It is about you and what is already deposited in you.

Your current social standing has nothing to do with your past. Your current standing is just a temporary position about who you really are.

The faith that you have is enough to propel you across the river. Across the bridge, there is a lot kept for you. There are great opportunities waiting.

To prove that you too can do it, Moses went further and said: “Oh my Lord, I am not eloquent … nor since … has spoken unto thy servant, but I am slow of speech and of a slow tongue.” (Exodus 4:10)

Here is a man, Moses, chosen to carry such a big task, but still he had weaknesses. If he kept his eyes on such negative weakness, he wasn’t going to go anywhere. He wasn’t going to achieve anything.

Sometimes you need to ignore your weaknesses. Ignore your failures and incapabilities.

Why focus on them if they add no value to your powerful coveted destination? The mistakes you made and those you will make are there for a purpose.

Mistakes don’t kill. Actually mistakes are the required ingredient for success. They spice up the future. They decorate a life of purpose.

Remember, “there are no mistakes, only lessons. Love yourself, trust yourself, trust your choices and everything is possible,” (Cherie-Carter Scotts).

If you trace the story of Moses very well, you will realise that he was the same person who later led the first exodus of the Israelites. But why such a person?

All men who ever amounted to anything great had a certain degree of incompetence in them. They were not perfect in everything. They had their flaws. So capitalise on that and get pumped up for victory. Don’t be restricted by your weaknesses. You are powered for success. Just push further your psychological limitations. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. Email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com