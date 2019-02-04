Dlakama returns to Chapungu

bY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dlakama has returned to his airbase in Gweru following reports that he had duped the Airforce of Zimbabwe side to join Eswatini outfit Matsapha United.

The former Young Warriors gaffer yesterday conducted his first pre-season training session with the airmen, who had been operating under the watchful eye of assistant coach Clement Mugari in his absence.

Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa confirmed Dlakama’s return from a short sabbatical.

“Contrary to speculation that our coach (Dlakama) had left the club, owing to his absence when our pre-season training began, I can now confirm that he has returned from his sabbatical leave just in the time we had agreed. He is training with the team right now in preparation for the oncoming season.

“We hope for a fruitful season and we will soon unveil our new additions for the season once the coaches are done with their selection process.”

Although Chapungu has not been visible on the transfer market, they welcomed back Patrick Kumbula, who re-joined the club after a year-long loan stint with Northern Region Division One side Blue Swallows.

On the other hand, promising gem Clive Rupiya left for Harare giants Caps United, with Osborne Mukuradare reportedly trying his luck at Dynamos.

However, having retained the bulk of their trusted men, Dlakama and his lieutenants will be looking forward to a better show in the office this season.

Last season, they survived the piercing jaws of relegation by a whisker as they ended fifteenth on the league table.