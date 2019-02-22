DeMbare sign Indomitable Lion

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS have snapped up ex-Cameroon youth international Herve Vincent Mbega after he impressed coach Lloyd Chigowe.

He could be the team’s last major signing of what has been a very busy transfer window for the Harare giants.

The former Cameroon Under-20 World Cup midfielder is one of the many foreign players, particularly from West Africa, who flocked to Dynamos training ground since the start of the year to try their luck.

The club is currently going through a rebuilding process after a poor season last term.

Ghanaian Robert Sackey and Ngandu Mangala of the Democratic Republic of Congo were the first to impress and have already been added to the team’s roaster for the new season set to kick-off on March 30.

Chigowe yesterday revealed that Mbega had done enough at training to win himself a contract, and will fill one of the two slots left open in the 30-member squad that will be forwarded to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today for registration.

“We will sign Vincent Mbega,” the Dynamos mentor said.

“He has demonstrated what he can do and I think he will make us more rock solid.”

The last remaining slot has been reserved for a striker who is expected to arrive from Ivory Coast.

“We are still waiting, and we will forward his name to the Premier Soccer League. We are not panicking. I believe the squad we have assembled can deliver,” Chigowe said.

“Unfortunately, we might not have time to assess the Ivorian, but I’m hoping the club executive can make sure that they forward his name to the PSL before the deadline. What is happening now is that those names must be forwarded to the PSL, but there is room for us to make alterations. It’s not like that will be the final squad.”

The Mbare giants were deserted by most of their players in the off-season for various reasons.

They managed to retain only five players from last year’s squad, and had to hold trials to assemble a new squad that saw the arrival of the likes of Edward Sadomba and Archford Gutu, while also raiding famed Aces Youth Soccer Academy of five players.

Chigowe is happy with the squad.

“We are impressed with what we are seeing. The squad is looking compact. We have given everybody game time so that we afford them fair chance to showcase their talent, and we are nearing conclusion now,” he said.

“Dynamos are the biggest institution in this country. So, naturally, we have to lead the way in terms of revolutionarising the game. So it’s not new that foreigners are coming here to play. We will be competitive and combative … tinenge tisiri shiri (We won’t be whipping boys).”

Dynamos continued with their pre-season preparations, with two friendly matches against Division One side ZRP at Morris Depot yesterday.