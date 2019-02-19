DeMbare outcasts show up at Caps

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Dynamos players Valentine Ndaba and goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga have joined several other players who are seeking to impress Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe as the Harare football giants prepare for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Ndaba and Mateyaunga join former teammate Carlos Rusere, who has been training with the Green Machine over a couple of weeks as he also hopes to convince Chitembwe to sign him.

Mateyaunga struggled for game time at Dynamos in the last campaign after he was pushed into the shade by Simbarashe Chinani, who cemented his place as the first choice goalkeeper since he got the chance to keep goal for the Glamour Boys.

Caps, who are remoulding a team which they believe can deliver honours this term after a difficult campaign last term in which they finished a distant eighth, are expected to close their transfer books this week.

Chitembwe has also been monitoring Ghanaian international striker Agyemang Louis, centre-back Awudu Abbass Larry and left-back Desmond Tetteh.

Although the trio had limited days in the country in line with the immigration laws, Chitembwe is understood to have been impressed by Louis.

The Ghanaian nationals have since returned to their home country.

“Those players from Ghana had limited days and have since returned home. The coach is expected to submit a list of the players he wants before the end of the week to allow enough time for the registration of the players,” a source close to Caps said.

It is, however, understood that former FC Platinum forward, Hillary Bakacheza failed to make the grade and was no longer training with the team, while there are signs that Chitembwe could sign Rusere.

The 2016 champions endured a difficult campaign last term in which they finished 30 points behind eventual champions FC Platinum.

Caps will be looking to bounce back this term, having signed a number of players, among them former Highlanders attacking duo of Newman Siyanchali and Gabriel Nyoni.

The Green Machine have also re-engaged speedy winger Phineas Bhamusi, who had a successful stint with Lowveld side Triangle, while Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, one of the most creative midfielders in domestic football at the moment, has also extended his stay at the club after his contract expired on December 31.

Chitiyo, however, is not expected to play a part in the first month of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign as he regains fitness following a car accident.

Striker John Zhuwawo, whose contract had also lapsed, was given a contract extension.

Premier Soccer League action is scheduled to start next month.