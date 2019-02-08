DeMbare brave and bullish

BY HENRY MHARA

DESPITE a mass exodus that saw Dynamos losing almost the entire squad, coach Lloyd Chigowe has declared that the team is in good health and has faith in the squad that he has assembled which he believes can gun for the championship in the upcoming league season set to kick-off in March.

Chigowe was forced to build the squad from scratch after key players left the club due to varying reasons.

From last season’s squad, they only managed to retain Jimmy Tigere, Godfrey Mukambi, Kudzanai Dhemere, Tawanda Macheke and goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

The unassuming coach said he had a provisional squad of 23 players who have either signed contracts with the club, or committed themselves to play for the team.

“We are nearly done with our preparations, and we have an established squad of players and within two months, we will have horned our team tactics,” Chigowe said.

“Things are going on well, and Dynamos are looking healthy.”

Edward Sadomba is one of the big name signings who have joined, while another prodigal son, Archford Gutu (pictured), has been training with the Harare giants, and is expected to sign a contract anytime this week.

The list of the new arrivals includes Congolese Mbiyavanga Wombe, while former midfielder David Shoko has resurfaced at the club.

He has been training with the team for the past two weeks, and it appears he has done enough to impress Chigowe.

“This is his second week with us and I’m hoping that if he shows the level of fitness that we are demanding, he will add experience to the rebuilding exercise,” the Dynamos mentor said.

“He is a disciplined young man, we have no problems having him in our camp.”

Foreigners have also been queueing at Dynamos trying their luck.

The latest is Ghanaian Robert Sackey, who arrived last week.

“He has been with us for almost a week, and he is one player that will add quality to what we are trying to achieve. This is his second week, and we have been impressed with him so I think he will be able to sign with us.”

The midfielder claims that he played for teams such as Denizlispor in Turkey and Ghana clubs Bofoakwa and Sporting Club, but an Internet search on the player drew blanks.

Chigowe said some of the foreigners that were trying their luck in the past few weeks include former TP Mazembe defender Peti Onedika Katako, who failed to make the grade.

Dynamos will be looking for an improved season this year after a forgettable campaign last term when they struggled throughout, surviving relegation by the skin of their teeth.