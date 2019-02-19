Davido returns for ‘King 98’ album launch

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

NIGERIAN music superstar David “Davido” Adeleke is set to make a return to Zimbabwe for the second time as a guest artiste at the album launch of rising South Africa-based Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo set for April 27 at Wingate Golf Club in Harare.

King 98 collaborated with Davido on a single No Bad Vibes an appetiser as he prepared to launch his debut album, Francesca that features celebrated South African rap superstar, Nasty C, who will be on the line-up of performers at the launch.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, King 98 said preparations for the launch were going according to script with both Davido and Nasty C confirming their attendance.

“We are happy with preparations for our album launch to be graced by my Nigerian and South African brothers Davido and Nasty C. We are promising a bigger event since it will be one of a kind to have two big international artistes gracing the launch,” he said.

The youthful rapper who is pursuing a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, said he was happy for such a great start to his music career as he managed to collaborate with such respected international artistes.

“It was a dream come true for me to be able to work with the Nigerian and South African music icons. There is power in collaborations that will see my music crossing the borders,” he said.

King 98’s manager DJ Sims said it means a lot for the youthful rapper to be supported by seasoned artistes at his launch.

“It is a great honour for King 98 to have such a support at the launch as I believe all artistes have been through such a stage for them to be where they are now. Much appreciation to his parents for supporting King 98 to achieve his dreams,” he said.

“King 98 has been working so hard on his album I thank Silence Dosh for pushing him and making sure he goes to the studio.”

Apart from the international artistes, the launch will also feature an array of local artistes among them ExQ, Nadia Nakai, Tammy Moyo, Shashl, Union 5 and wheel spinner Silence Dosh.

The concert’s advance tickets are available at all Jan Jam shops, Chicken Hut outlets and online on www.clicknpay.africa and are selling for US$10 general, US$20 for VIP, and US$50 for VVIP.