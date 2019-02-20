Dancehall re-union concert to raise social awareness

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL music promoter, Werras Entertainment has joined hands with the Health and Child Care ministry to organise a free dancehall concert, meant to raise awareness on social issues affecting the youths.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Werras spokesperson Pride “P Myte” Miti said the concert would feature an array of both upcoming and seasoned chanters drawn from across the country.

“The concert is meant to raise awareness and tackle social issues affecting the ghetto youths such as drug abuse, abortion and child marriages. Dancehall music is such type of music which has an influential effect to achieve this,” he said.

“We have partnered with the Health and Child Care ministry, who will be there to ensure that our brothers and sisters are aware of the health services that are at their disposal for their assistance.”

He said the concert would be open to both male and female artistes.

“At the concert, we are going to have both old and new crops of young artistes from across the country who are taking the industry by storm. We are trying to assert that music is an industry that can be an instrument of unity not only among listeners, but also among the artistes themselves,” he said.

Miti said as a music promotion company, Werras was creating a platform for artistes to mutually grow and enhance their brands. The music promoter said it was possible to commercialise Zimdancehall, just as other countries like Jamaica and Nigeria have done for their music genres.

“We want to commercialise Zimdancehall and transform it from being a music genre to being an industry. We are seeking for partners to be part of the event so that we create platforms and avenues for artistes and corporates,” he said.