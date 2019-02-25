Councillors blast own MP over fake promises

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MDC Alliance councillors last week took a swipe at Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu, accusing him of failing to honour promises he made in the run-up to the July 30, 2018 elections.

Speaking during a full council meeting in Marondera last week, the councillors said it was high time they stopped entertaining pledges by the MDC Alliance legislator, as he was yet to fulfil some of the promises he made last year.

Ward 5 councillor Misheck Manyere said council should ignore the legislator’s pledges.

“I think it is high time that we stop expecting anything from the pledges that were made. We were told of an ambulance and the issue of the market, but they have not borne fruit. Last time we had a problem after involving a politician in Elmswood and we are currently in a crisis,” he said.

In 2015, thousands of home-seekers parted with $1 500 after Zanu PF promised them stands in Marondera’s Elmswood Farm during election campaigns that saw Lawrence Katsiru

emerging as the victor. However, the project is yet to materialise four years later.

Contacted for comment, Matewu said he had not reneged on his promises because he was following due process.

“It is a process that involves planning, drawing actual plans, surveying authorisation and finally purchasing of material. We have already started purchasing (material). Such a big project cannot be a sprint, but a proper execution,” he said.

“No councillor has ever asked me on progress. I am surprised that this was even mentioned in a full council meeting. The issue of the ambulance, I never gave a timeline nor did

I put it in writing like all other projects. I said in time, I will acquire an ambulance for them. Remember I am not even six months into office, I have been consulting residents on a way forward and then effective development can begin. The council needs to focus on service delivery.”