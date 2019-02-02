Chiweshe woman caged for scalding hubby’s girlfriend

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 26-YEAR-OLD jealousy Chiweshe woman, who scalded her husband’s lover with hot porridge, was this week slapped with a 30 day imprisonment by a Concession magistrate.

Petronilla Kondo (25) of Chikore village, Chiweshe, pleaded guilty to an assault charge before magistrate Madalitso Phiri who commuted the

30-day imprisonment to an $80 fine.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on December 25 last year, the convict was at her homestead alone preparing supper for her husband, Tambudzai Chikore.

Unbeknown to Kondo, Chikore had gone to Jengamvura bus stop to pick up his girlfriend Nyarai Mhembwe, who was coming from Harare.

Mhembwe, who was accompanied by Chikore’s sister, Alaska Zimbiti, was taken to the homestead where she was introduced to Kondo as the second wife.

Kondo could not stomach a polygamous relationship and lifted a pot full of hot porridge and poured it on the complainant.

Mhembwe bolted out of the kitchen, hut in pain, screaming for help.

She developed blisters on her face and was rushed to a nearby clinic.