Chivayo in court over $10 000 ZPC bribe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing a bribery charge after he allegedly transferred $10 000 into former Zimbabwe Power Company chairperson Stanely Kazhanje’s bank account, ostensibly to influence him not to cancel a 100 megawatt solar project tender awarded to his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

It is the State’s case that sometime in 2013, ZPC called for bids for the construction of the Gwanda solar project plant and Chivayo’s firm applied. The State alleges that on October 22, 2015, the ZPC board held a meeting where Kazhanje allegedly directed management to proceed in signing a contract with Intratrek Zimbabwe.

It is further alleged that the following day, a contract was signed between ZPC and Intratrek Zimbabwe with Chivayo’s company not providing a bank guarantee.

Chivayo on January 21, 2016 reportedly transferred $10 000 bribe money from Intratrek Zimbabwe’s bank account into Kazhanje’s personal Barclays Bank account.

It is claimed that after the payment of $10 000, Kazhanje later influenced the ZPC board to pass resolutions in favour of the accused in connection with the ZPC contract.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.