Chivaviro’s wife drops debut album

POPULAR gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro’s wife, Juliet, has dropped her debut album titled Perseverance, joining her husband as a recorded gospel artiste.

BY LIFE&STYLE REPORTER

The artiste, affectionately known as Mother General, has been a backing vocalist for her husband and has featured on popular tracks like Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha and Matishamisa.

The album features the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi’s wife Daisy and Amai Manyeruke, on the song Pindai Jesu, while her husband (Chivaviro) added a voice on the track

Wouya Mucheki Mukuru.

The eight-track album also carries a track Topemberera that features gospel singer Mathias Mhere’s wife, Susan and songstress Bethany Ngolomi.

Speaking to NewsDay Life &,Style from her base in South Africa, Chivaviro said she released the album in order to compliment her husband’s music calling.

“I am into music to compliment my husband’s music calling, hence preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ through music. I have joined the gospel couples because though not easy, the world is waiting for such to encourage, teach and direct the lives of many couples to Christ through living and teaching by example,” she said.

“Music and marriages are on target by the enemy, however, we are taking the challenging step to lead and direct lives to a godly living. With God, all things are possible. The secret to this mystery is perseverance.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Chivaviro has released two singles, Hamupererwe and Excellent, and has promised to release a full album later.

“We are focusing on Mother General’s album and this is why I have released two singles. However, we are currently being pressured by our music family, who are demanding an album. We will see how it goes; we cannot rule out bowing to their requests,” he said.