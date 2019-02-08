Chivaviro, Nago commit to entertain fans

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE 2018 Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50 champions, Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro and Admire Nago, have begun the year on a high note with releases of an extended play (EP) and a DVD collection, respectively expressing their commitment to entertaining their fans.

Chivaviro’s two-track EP is titled Excellent, with songs Hamupererwe and Excellent, while Nago’s DVD’s title is Covenant.

The South Africa-based Chivaviro told NewsDay Life &Style that his routine was to release an album at the beginning of every year. He was, however, forced to produce an EP to cover for the gap due to pressure from his studies and work.

“For the past three years, I was releasing an album every January as an annual gift to my fans, but due to pressure from work and studies I did not make it. I have, however, decided to produce a well-polished two-track EP to cover that gap for the fans who always stand by me,” he said.

“The songs on the EP are Hamupererwe and Excellent. The former is a reminder that God does not run out of plans like us and the latter came as a revelation in my dreams. One night during a prayer and fasting period themed, The Year of Excellence, I was shown this song exactly the way it is structured. It’s a declaration of excellence in everything we touch this year,” he said.

“Let us put our trust in the Lord. He does not run out of solutions even when things seem hard like this period. He will surprise us with wonders.”

Nago, who is also a presenter with YaFM said the DVD, which is selling for $10, carries tracks that made it on Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola top 50 and singles released in 2017.

“We have finished shooting the DVD which carries three songs from my 2018 album, Nhovo and 2017 singles. The songs include, Wandigadza and Hossana ,which were respectively number two and eight on Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola top 50, while Nhovo, the title track, is a bonus video,” he said.

“The 2017 singles are Baba naMai and Mirira, which features Roe Makawa. This collection of my best songs titled Covenant is coming, after recognition that my fans were now accustomed to its lyrics.”