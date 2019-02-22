Chinhoyi’s 5th secondary school shapes up

By Nhau Mangirazi

Government has availed $1 million for the completion of the construction of Chinhoyi’s Ruvimbo Secondary School.

Chinhoyi council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi said the Primary and Secondary Education ministry requested that the local authority builds a secondary school to decongest the four institutions currently in the Mashonaland West capital.

He said the municipality intended to construct 12 classroom blocks, an administration block, laboratory and ablution facilities. “We expect the school to open its doors when schools open in January 2020. The school will enrol over 600 students from Form One to Form Six,” Mlauzi said.

“As council, we intended to build four blocks from our internal resources in line with our 2019 strategic plan. The $1 million funding will complement our efforts in a big way.”

Currently, Chinhoyi council runs one secondary and six primary schools. Construction of Ruvimbo School started last year.