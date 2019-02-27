Chinhoyi honours Second Chimurenga pioneers

BY NUNURAI JENA

CHINHOYI Municipality has named seven of its streets in honour of the seven pioneers of the liberation struggle, who died in the infamous Chinhoyi Battle of 1966, which marked the beginning of the Second Chimurenga.

The seven – Godfrey Dube, David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Godwin Manyerenyere, Simon Chimboza, Chubby Savana and Christopher Chatambudza – were the first to get into combat with the Rhodesian soldiers.

All the seven died at the Chinhoyi Battle in 1966.

North Drive was renamed Dube, Midway after Guzuzu, Park Street after Maramba, Montrose after Manyerenyere, Commercial Street after Chimboza and Masonic after Savana.

Before that only the group’s commander Chatambudza had had a street named after him.

Council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi said the renaming was in line with Chinhoyi’s quest for city status.

“The renaming of streets is in honour of the seven gallant sons who perished during the Battle of Chinhoyi and it resonates well with our application for city status, hence, City of Heroes,” Mlauzi said.

Residents told NewsDay that the renaming of the streets in honour of the fallen heroes, was long overdue.