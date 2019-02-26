Chicken Inn win Brett

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Midfielder Brett Amidu has finally signed with Chicken Inn on a permanent basis, ending his relationship with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, FC Platinum.

Amidu (22) spent the second half of last season at Dynamos on a loan spell from his parent club and chose to move to Chicken Inn because he was not keen to return to FC Platinum.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo confirmed yesterday that they have parted ways with Amidu and had agreed on the transfer terms with the Gamecocks.

“We have agreed terms with Chicken Inn. I cannot disclose the details of the terms that we have agreed on, but what I can tell you is that Amidu is effectively a Chicken Inn player,” Chizondo said.

Chicken Inn secretary, Tavengwa Hara could also not be drawn to divulge the nitty-gritties of the deal, but he confirmed that they had captured the player.

Amidu still had one year left on his contract with FC Platinum.

“Everything is sorted. It’s a closed chapter. He (Amidu) is our player and all I can say is that we don’t sign players for anything less than two years,” Hara said.

Amidu travels with the rest of the team today to Malawi for an invitational tournament at the behest of NTM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets. The event starts on Friday

at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Chicken Inn and FC Platinum have a history of player wrangles and at some point it looked as if the two teams would be involved in another tug of war, but they resolved it without too much fuss.

Chicken Inn are digging in on the case of Valentine Kadonzvo, who duped Dynamos into giving him clearance on the pretext that he was going abroad to further his education, only for him to resurface at the Joey Antipas-coached side.

The 2015 league champions insist they will not pay anything for Kadonzvo, who arrived at the club as a free agent after he had been cleared by DeMbare.

Hara yesterday said the club would go on to register the player despite reports that Dynamos are pressing for a transfer fee from Chicken Inn.

DeMbare have since written to Chicken Inn demanding a transfer fee for the player, but Chicken Inn insisted yesterday that while they would respond to Dynamos letter, they will

not be paying anything to the Harare giants.

“As a matter of courtesy, we are just going to engage Dynamos because they wrote to us. We have not communicated anything to them. As far as we are concerned, we got the clearance from the player and what we did (signing him) was above board,” Hara said.

The Chicken Inn spokesperson said they are in the process of registering the player with the Premier Soccer League on the strength of the clearance that Kadonzvo brought along.

“We have done registration of the player with the authorities and Dynamos cannot cancel that clearance. At this stage that matter can only be handled by the Zifa Player Status Committee. The clearance was between the club and the player and neither of the two parties can cancel it, unilaterally,” Hara added.

Kadonzvo is also part of the squad hitting the road to Malawi.