BY Brenna Matendere

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa heads for Gweru this weekend, where he will address his first rally of the year. He is also expected to address his party’s position on key national issues.

Amos Chibaya, the MDC national organising secretary confirmed the rally, and that the police have been notified.

“Yes, I can confirm that on Sunday the 24th of February, MDC president, Honourable Nelson Chamisa will address a rally at Mkoba Stadium where we are gathering as a party to hear the direction we are taking amid this grinding crisis that our nation has been plunged into,” Chibaya said.

“Fuel queues are resurfacing, medicine in hospitals cannot be found, civil servants cannot go to work due to poor salaries, and the ordinary citizen is hungry and cannot put food on the table. The economy is on a free fall. This grand crisis shows that the current regime has failed and president Chamisa will articulate the way forward.”

Late last year, police refused to clear an MDC rally in the Midlands province following a cholera outbreak.

“It will be all systems out on Sunday. As we speak, I am in Mkoba overseeing our boys who are putting posters to announce the rally. This shows how serious this rally is going to be. I am making sure the rally takes place without any incidences. Actually the police have been very cooperative with us,” said Chibaya.

The MDC leader will be largely expected to touch on the proposed national dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party’s recent demand for a transitional government to pave way for a fresh round of elections to solve the legitimacy crisis of the current government.

Chamisa last month snubbed Mnangagwa when the Zanu PF leader called a meeting with all presidential candidates in last year’s elections. Chamisa insisted on an independent mediator and not the President, who he accused of being complicit in the political and economic mess rocking the country.

The opposition leader will also be expected to unpack alternative economic policies.

Top MDC Alliance officials, among them party deputy presidents Morgen Komichi and Welshman Ncube, as well as vice-chairperson, Tendai Biti, are expected to attend the rally.