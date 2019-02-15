Central Region League loses sponsorship

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZIFA Central Region Soccer League has been left stranded after they were dumped by their sponsors, the Zimbabwe General Medical Aid Fund (ZGMAF), just one year into the three-year partnership that had been agreed.

The two parties entered into a three-year-long $45 000 deal at the beginning of the 2018 season.

The league management is now running around to find new sponsors ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

“We will have to work out other options to ensure that our league remains vibrant and as competitive as it was in the last two seasons.

“The sponsorship was discontinued because of certain reasons, but life has to go on and the season will soon start and it might also come with new opportunities. Losing the sponsorship was a frustrating development, but we have to move ahead,” said Central Region chairperson Stanley Chapeta.

Reports indicate that ZGMAF did not meet their contractual obligations during the 2018 season, a development that saw the 2018 Champions, TelOne, walking away empty handed.

Asked if they were going to take legal action against the medical service provider for breaching their contract, Chapeta said they were still deliberating on the matter.

“We will not do that at the moment because we are still deliberating on the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, 16 teams have already affiliated to participate this season, while Lesafrre pulled out of the league.

This also marks a significant improvement in the league compared to last season where at this stage last year, only 12 teams had affiliated to take part in the league.

Seasoned campaigners Tongogara will spend two seasons on the sidelines as they are serving a ban for instigating violence after losing their promotion decider against TelOne at Ascot Stadium in Gweru last season.