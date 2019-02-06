Carl Joshua heads to Mzansi for ShowMax recording

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL comedian Carl Joshua Ncube has been invited to be part of a stellar line-up of comedians for the ShowMax television recording called Funny People this month in Johannesburg, South Africa.

On the two-day recording of the show, to be produced by Mannequin Pictures today and tomorrow at Goliath Comedy Club, Ncube will join fellow comics Long John and George Kuda, who are all based in South Africa.

The Victoria Falls-based Ncube told NewsDay Life & Style that he felt honoured to be among the line-up of Africa’s best comics on such a show.

“This will be an incredible opportunity to have material about my time as an unofficial tourism ambassador as I will speak on wildlife, living in a tent and other quirky things that have been happening in my life of late,” he said.

The award-winning Ncube, who has continued to grow his career taking it to greater heights, recently forged a partnership with Uganda’s queen of comedy, Anne Kansiime, for the content creation of his online TV station Feel Good Africa.

In a recent interview, Ncube said through the Feel Good Africa station, he would create a channel called AKTV to host a comedy platform through Kansiime’s incredible online reach.

“The idea is that Feel Good Africa will add Anne Kansiime TV on their bouquet of channel content platforms, which will also include food, fashion, travel and sport,” he said.

“I am super excited to work with such a giant of African comedy and I believe as we both have a passion for business, this is a match made in heaven.”

Ncube said the channel will operate through Facebook’s Watch Parties and will give users continuous content from Kansiime and other comics and products interested in exploiting her amazing reach which parallels that of regular terrestrial television stations.

“The channel will run on a soft launch version for three months on social media,” he said.

Ncube broke into the comedy circuit with his debut one-man show Carl Joshua Ncube’s Big Announcement, setting him up as arguably the best Zimbabwean stand-up comedian.

To date, he has performed regionally and internationally.