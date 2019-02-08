Caps assessing Ghanaian trio

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE football giants Caps United are leaving nothing to chance in their championship bid after inviting three Ghanaians for assessment as they seek to build a strong squad for the 2019 season that kicks off at the end of March.

The trio include centre-back Awudu Abbass Larry, left-back Desmond Tetteh and experienced striker Agyemang Louis.

Agyemang played for Kaizer Chiefs and Etoile du Sahel, among other top clubs on the continent.

Club technical director Nelson Matongorere said the players arrived three days ago and were still being closely watched.

“We are looking at a number of players and the Ghanaians have been with us for the past three days,” he said.

“It’s a process, we are still assessing them together with other players we have invited. Remember, we only started training on January 21, so it’s an ongoing process.”

Matongorere also said they were yet to make a decision on former FC Platinum forward Hillary Bakacheza and ex-Dynamos player Carlos Rusere, who are both training with them as they seek to impress coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

The Harare football giants also welcomed back Nigerian international striker Absrim Chidiebere who had gone back to his home country.

He was part of those that were training with the Green Machine.

Caps United endured a difficult campaign last term, in which they finished 34 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Although he is yet to finalise his squad, Matongorere said they were nearer to closing the transfer books.

Among those that have since signed for Caps United are the former Highlanders duo of Newman Siyanchali and Garbriel Nyoni.

Phineas Bhamusi also made a return after a year’s stint with Triangle, with Clive Rupiya one of the most exciting forwards in domestic football joining the side from Chapungu.

Midfielder Ronald Chitiyo, also extended his contract with the club after it had lapsed on December 31.

Chitiyo is still recovering from an injury sustained in an accident last year and, could miss the start of the season.

He is, however, expected to be fit within the first month of the campaign.