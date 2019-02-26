Breaking: Mahiya remanded to March 12

Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa has remanded Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CIZC) chairperson, Rashid Mahiya, in custody to March 12.

Mahiya, who handed himself to police on Monday afternoon, is being charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government in connection with the January 14 to 18 protests.

The State alleges that Mahiya held a meeting in December last year and incited ‘members of non-governmental organisations and the general populace to subvert a constitutional government by urging all to engage in acts of civil disobedience, passive resistance to the law, public violence, hooliganism and rampant looting across the country.

On January 14, Zimbabweans began protests against government’s 150% fuel price hike, and soldiers, as recorded by human rights organisations, allegedly killed 17 civilians and injured dozens in response to the protests.

Mahiya, who was represented by Tonderai Bhatasara, was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

