BREAKING: Magaya convicted, awaits sentencing

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader, Walter Magaya has been convicted of contravening the Medicines Control Act after advertising his Aguma medicine, which he claimed could cure HIV and AIDS.
Sentencing has been set for 2;15 pm
More to follow
UPDATE BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Uncle P
Shocking how a poor country like Zimbabwe persecutes its own entrepreneurs. Anyway I am shocked that the gvt has not taken up Magaya’s offer to test this cure. I am convinced it works because a man like Magaya would not risk his name peddling a fake cure.
Cage bird
I think we should give the prophet a chance to prove his point, who knows maybe its true he might save many lives including yours.