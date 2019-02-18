BREAKING: Biti convicted

Harare Magistrate Gloria Takundwa, has convicted MDC vice chairperson, Tendai Biti, for contravening sections of the Electoral Act after he prematurely announced the 2018 presidential elections results. His Lawyer Alec Muchadehama has moved to file an application before sentencing.
