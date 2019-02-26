Boy (10) drowns in Honde River

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy drowned on Saturday while swimming in Honde River, Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said yesterday.

The victim John Ngonidzashe Mapondera from headman Samanga, Honde Valley had accompanied his younger brother Tatenda Mapondera and friend Wellington Karambamutsotso to fetch firewood when the incident occurred.

The boys decided to swim in Honde River, but Mapondera drowned.

His brother rushed home and informed his father Aaron Mapondera, who mobilised villagers to retrieve the body.

When they arrived at the scene, the deceased’s body was floating close to the river bank.

They reported the matter to Ruda police, whose officers retrieved the body.