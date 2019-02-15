Bosso off to Eastern Highlands

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO soccer giants Highlanders on Wednesday moved their training camp to the Eastern Highlands after spending seven days in Matopos and began another leg away from the hustle and bustle of the City of Kings and Queens.

With former Mutare City Rovers goalkeeper, Alfred Chiname, having been asked to leave the club following a misunderstanding over the player’s identity particulars, Highlanders have only two goalkeepers Ariel Sibanda and Wellington Muuya as Nedrick Madeya in on his way out on loan, while Prosper Matutu asked to be given his clearance.

The club announced on their official Twitter page on Wednesday about the team’s excursion to Manicaland.

“The team is done with Matabeleland South and just left the City of Kings for the second phase of the pre-season training in the Eastern Highlands. For the love of mountains; for the love of nature,” it said.

Bosso will be looking to make use of the mountains in the area for their fitness regime ahead of the season that kicks off at the end of next month.

After an industrial action last week with the players demanding camping allowances and other outstanding monies from the club, a meeting was held on Thursday and the team re-grouped in Matopos to finish off the first phase of the training camp.

Without getting into detail regarding Chiname, Highlanders on Tuesday announced that they were parting ways with the player, who had been brought in together with Muuya to be cover for veteran Sibanda.

Highlanders said they were mutually terminating their liaison with Chiname on professional grounds.

“We would like to announce that Highlanders FC has parted ways with goalkeeper Alfred Chiname. Chiname had been brought in to add competition in the goalkeeping department this season and beyond. However, the club and Chiname have agreed to mutually terminate the relationship on professional grounds. The club wishes Chiname well in his football endeavours,” the club said.

New acquisition, Bukhosi Sibanda, on a year’s loan from Bantu Academy, is not part of the camp because he is still nursing an injury and is expected to join the rest of the players after being cleared by a specialist.

The Bulawayo giants are yet to conclude deals with Russell Chifura, from Aces Youth Academy and Zambian Peter Nyirenda, who are part of the camp.