Bogus soldier nabbed

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A BOGUS soldier who was arrested while clad in Zimbabwe National Army apparel appeared in court yesterday facing two counts of robbery.

Shepherd Magorimbo, a Zanu PF activist whose picture went viral on social media, appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him in custody to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on January 15 at Seke flyover, Magorimbo, who was clad in the ZNA camouflage uniform, together with his four accomplices who are still at large, met Tapfumaneyi Muviyi and started accusing him of being a thief and said they were taking him to Harare Central Police Station.

It is alleged, instead, they proceeded to the Seke flyover, forced him to release his EcoCash pin and transferred $54 into their account, took $94 cash, two Samsung mobile phones and two Nokia mobile phones.

Magorimbo was positively identified by Muviyi and was also accused of robbing a motorist Nicholus Mupazi along Baines Avenue in Harare.

It is alleged that Magorimbo asked Mupazi to disembark from his vehicle and demanded to know where he kept his gun, but Mupazi told him he had no gun.

The State alleges Magorimbo, together with his two accomplices who were also clad in army uniform, got into Mupazi’s vehicle, opened the glove compartment and took R60 and a Samsung mobile phone and went away.

Sheperd Makonde appeared for the State.