Bodybuilders brace for Fitness expo

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

LOCAL bodybuilding enthusiasts are bracing up for this year’s GS Classics and Fitness expo, which will be held at the weekend at the Fitness for Her Gym at Harare’s Highglen Shopping Mall.

It will be the first time GS Classics hosts the championships, with various bodybuilders expected to battle it out for honours.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBF) secretary-general Quiet Shangai said he was expecting an exciting event.

“It will be the first time a district show is held at GS Classics and it’s open to all athletes. This year’s show will be a big event in the sense that it will include things like seminars that will be conducted to educate people on the issue of fitness and benefits,” he said.

“Our athletes will compete in seven categories, which include: junior men bodybuilding, senior men bodybuilding, man’s physique and bikini model, while power challenges will have deadlift, squat and bench press. We have also included aerobics, of which teams of seven, including the instructor, will exhibit their step aerobics skills. Prizes will also be awarded to the best-dressed and most-organised teams.”

Shangai said the sponsors have poured in $5 000 for the competition.

He said they were looking forward to recruiting more athletes into the sport, especially those from the high-density suburbs who have an interest in the sport, but have limited resources.