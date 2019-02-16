Beitbridge refuse collection worker crushed by truck

By Rex Mphisa

A BEITBRIDGE refuse collection worker was on Thursday killed by a truck he was loading in the border town.

Town clerk Loud Ramakgapola confirmed the mishap which claimed the life of Kumbulani Muleya, who was on duty, and said the entire organisation was saddened and shocked.

“I can confirm the accident, but I am in Harare. The environmental officer on the ground, Maduveko Muchena, should give you clearer details. We are saddened by this development. It is unfortunate,” he said.

Muchena could only say the driver of the truck was in a state of shock.

“Police are still getting statements, but the driver is shocked. I don’t know much,” he said.

It is understood Muleya tripped and was caught by the rear wheels of the truck.

Matabeleland South Police spokesman Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele could not be reached for comment.