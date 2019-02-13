Beitbridge clearing agent contests Zimra suspension

BY CHARLES LAITON

Beitbridge clearing agent, Dags Trading (Pvt) Ltd, has approached the court seeking to overturn a decision by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to cancel its operating licence for allegedly fraudulently clearing goods destined for Zambia.

According to papers filed by Dags Trading managing director Osbert Shumba, his firm was on June 7, 2016 engaged to clear goods for a Zambia-based firm Yarona, Cash And Carry Crown Mines and was given relevant documents which showed that the consignment was destined for Zambia.

However, Shumba said he was surprised when Zimra alleged that the firm had fraudulently cleared the goods and that the consignment was actually offloaded in Zimbabwe. This led to the cancellation of the firm’s licence. The firm was also ordered to pay $49 735 duty plus 100% penalty fine.

“The applicant (Dags Trading) has approached this court with this application for review of the first respondent’s (Zimra regional manager, Beitbridge) decision dated June 10, 20128 and the second respondent’s (Commissioner-General) decision dated November 10, 2018,” he said.

“The grounds being the first respondent’s failure to give notice to applicant when a decision to suspend its account or license was taken, the respondent’s procedural irregularity in failing to comply with the provisions of section 98(E)(4) and (5) of the Customs and Excise Act.”

The matter is pending.