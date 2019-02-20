Beitbridge border expansion commences

EXPANSION work on the Beitbridge Border Post appears to be finally starting eight months after President Emmerson Mnangagwa laid the foundation for the $241 million upgrade of Zimbabwe’s premier port.

By Rex Mphisa

South African-registered company, Zimborders, has contracted that country’s listed company Raubex, which arrived this week to construct a State warehouse to replace the three facilities lost to yet unexplained fires.

Workers from Raubex, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had come to set up camp although they are not sure when actual construction will start.

“We are operating from Musina, we have come to set up the camp paving way for construction,” one of the workers said.

“Work should start soon.”

Mnangagwa on July 9 last year, laid the foundation for the expansion of Beitbridge Border Post, expected to be transformed into a modern port.

Its model is similar to airport set-ups and will have four divisions on the arrival side to speed up processing of goods and travellers.

The Department of Customs and Excise has already said following three fires that destroyed State warehouses, they expected modern infrastructure protected against such hazards.

In response to questions from by Southern Eye, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) acting spokesperson Inzwiraishe Muonwa said the organisation was considering equipping warehouses with fire protectors and fire suppressants.

“Fire-proofing the buildings and putting fire warning signs considerations will be done under the Beitbridge Border Post upgrade project,” he said.

In addition, Zimra will install closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) to monitor its buildings after failing to establish if the previous fires were a result of sabotage or foul play.

“Some of the Zimra stations such as RG Mugabe International Airport and Forbes (in Mutare) already have CCTV cameras and funds permitting, all strategic areas will be covered,” Muonwa said.