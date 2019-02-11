Army soccer team banned for violence

ZIFA Central Region Division One Soccer side Tongogara has been banned for two years and fined an additional $10 000 after they were found guilty of causing violent scenes after losing their promotional decider against TelOne at Ascot Stadium last year.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The two teams were neck on neck going into the final match of the season with the winner getting promotion into the league.

However, it was TelOne who triumphed on the day. Tongogara fans, players and officials went berserk as a result, beating up the opposition and destroying property.

The unruly behaviour by the army side did not go down well with the Central Region Assembly, who decided to crack the disciplinary whip on the team.

Central Region chairperson Stanley Chapeta confirmed that the decision to ban Tongogara for the next two seasons was made during their annual general meeting held in Gweru over the weekend.

“This decision was passed at our meeting on the recommendation by the disciplinary committee which sat following the disturbances. They (Tongogara) have been suspended from participating in the league for two seasons,” Chapeta said.

“The assembly voted to stamp the suspension. Out of 21 members, 20 voted for the team’s suspension.”

Chapeta also revealed that they have severed ties with the league’s sponsor Zimbabwe General Medical Aid Fund, which he accused of reneging on their financial obligations.

“We had agreed that the sponsorship would last for three years, but the sponsor decided to discontinue the deal without fulfilling some of the obligations.”

Despite the withdrawal of the sponsor, Chapeta said the league, which is set to commence in March, will start as scheduled.

Sixteen teams have affiliated to the league, which welcomes five newcomers Nemudziya, Kwekwe United, Venue Stars, Real BVM and Dendairy.