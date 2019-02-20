Amakhosi centre to re-launch

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO’s arts hub, Amakhosi Cultural Centre, which ceased operations in 2014, is set to relaunch next month under a new management as part of this year’s World Theatre Day celebrations.

The centre, founded by Cont Mlanga, was meant for use by Skyz Metro FM but the radio station opted to operate from the central business district at Pioneer House.

It will be rebranded to Amakhosi Repertory Theatre Company.

“We are ready to resume work and revive arts in the country with our Repertory Theatre Company, which is a theatre housed within a theatre. Without Amakhosi, the industry was dead and we are ready to bring it back to life through new talent that will be led by a new management,” Mhlanga said.

The company will feature new talent from Bulawayo, among them a cast of six and staff of two.

Amakhosi is iconic in Zimbabwe’s arts history and was once banned in 2007 by the administration of the former President Robert Mugabe.

Head of productions Thulani Mbambo said the return of Amakhosi would enliven the touring theatre industry in the country.

“We are calling on those who are aspiring to be actors and think they have some acting talent, to come for auditions at Amakhosi Cultural Centre on February 23. The auditions will start at 11am and run till late,” Mbambo said.