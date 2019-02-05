All set for CEO Africa Roundtable

BY Nkululeko Sibanda

MORE than 400 company executives drawn from across Africa are next week expected to converge in the resort town of Victoria Falls for the annual CEO Africa Roundtable, whose aim is to deliberate on the role the private sector could play in growing the African economy.

This year’s edition is the sixth and will take place at the majestic Victoria Falls between February 13 to 15.

Governments, regionally, are faced with an uphill task of dragging their economies out of poverty, giving rise to calls for the private sector to come on board and help in crafting solutions to the economic problems that the region faces.

“At the 6th edition of the CEO Africa round table, (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa and more than 500 participants, including some 400 CEOs from across the African continent, are expected to attend the convention. Central to discussions during the forum will be the vital role played by the private sector in fostering growth across the continent.

“CEO Africa Roundtable has become one of the most important events in the African business calendar, enabling participants to exchange their views and opinions on the issues affecting the economic development of the continent’s companies, in a high-quality international setting that is ideal for conducting business meetings,” the organisers said in a statement.

“In keeping with the aims of CEO Africa Roundtable, this edition will enable participants to attend a number of conferences featuring top-level debates on how to foster conditions favourable to the strategic development of the continent’s leading businesses.”