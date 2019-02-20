Air Tanzania to relaunch flights from Dar es Salaam

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

AIR Tanzania is set to relaunch flights into Harare from Dar es Salaam this Friday at a time other airlines are pulling out of the country, citing currency challenges.

“Get to explore the beauty and opportunities in Zimbabwe and Zambia by flying with us from Dar to Harare and Lusaka, Starting on 22nd February,” Air Tanzania announced on its Twitter handle.

The airline will ply the route three times a week, flying Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Air Zimbabwe and Fastjet are already servicing the route which had become popular with Zimbabweans travelling to the coastal city to collect shipments of secondhand vehicles, imported mostly from Japan.

However, a government directive compelling importers to pay duty in foreign currency has curtailed imports into the southern African country.

Last month, Proflight Zambia announced the suspension of the Harare-Lusaka flights, while RwandAir also discontinued ticketing services in bond currency, citing challenges in the repatriation of funds.

Airlines operating in Zimbabwe are failing to repatriate more than $140 million stuck in the country which is facing pressing foreign currency shortages.

Proflight, which resumed the Lusaka-Harare route last July, flying four times a week, suspended the route on January 29.

RwandAir, on the other end ,joined British Airways in insisting on hard currency payments for tickets.

It began its flights between Kigali and Harare in April 2017 and also plied the Harare-Cape Town route.