4 illegal forex dealers freed on bail

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

FOUR suspected illegal foreign currency dealers arrested in a weekend police blitz in Marondera were brought to court on Monday and granted $50 bail each.

Rutendo Mudzimurema (31), Stephania Gore (43), Tafara Charakupa (37) and Memory Madziwa (29), who were nabbed on Sunday, were remanded to March 5 for trial.

According to court papers, on one of the counts, police officers were on February 23 deployed to arrest foreign currency dealers operating at N Richards Wholesalers in Marondera.

The police officers allegedly pounced on Mudzimurema, who was selling $10, which she had withdrawn from a local bureau de change.

A search was conducted on Mudzimurema and police recovered US$10 and $121 bond notes, while Gore was found in possession of $141 bond notes.

The pair was arrested and charged with illegally dealing in foreign currency.

Zvikomborero Chidavaenzi represented the State.