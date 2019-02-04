4 die in Kwekwe accident

Four people died and 13 were injured Monday afternoon after a commuter omnibus overturned near Kwekwe along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road.
The injured were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital.
MORE TO FOLLOW
