4 armed robbers in army uniform nabbed

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FOUR suspected armed robbers who allegedly targeted businesses in Harare, Chegutu and Chinhoyi and made off with more than $200 000 cash, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with armed robbery.

Musarurwa Chikwari, Calvin Gasura, Tinashe and Cried Munhangu appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them in custody to March 4.

Allegations are that in August last year, the quartet, in the company of other unnamed accomplices, who are still at large, went on a robbery spree while clad in military uniform.

On August 23, they approached Brenda Chidyamagwiri, a cashier at Obrim Bricks, and ordered her to lie down as they fired into the air using AK-47 assault rifles.

The accused allegedly stole a safe containing US$50 000, $20 000 in bond notes, mobile phones, knife-proof jackets and CCTV servers.

They allegedly ransacked other rooms and stole $2 000 and mobile phones. The value of goods and cash stolen was $74 000 and nothing was recovered.

Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly stole $21 800 from Fake Dealers Wholesale in Chitungwiza, US$29 000 from M and J shop, R10 000 from foreign currency dealer Tafadzwa Magariro, $3 500 from Moors soccer shop and $1 125 from Africa Bet ($1 125). Nothing was recovered.

In opposing bail, the State claimed that the accused were likely to interfere with witnesses and that the weapons used in the commission of the offences were yet to be

recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.