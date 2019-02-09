250kg gold ore robbers in court, remanded in custody

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THREE suspected armed robbers, who have been on the run since February 3 when they allegedly pounced on Haig Gold Mine in Odzi and got away with 250kg of gold ore, were arrested and brought to court this week while their eight co-accused are still at large.

The daring robbers, who disarmed the five security guards at the mine owned by one Isaac Manyange before stealing the gold ore, appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverence Makhala on Thursday and were remanded in custody to February 21. They were identified as Tinei Muzondo, Casper Kudakwashe and Joseph Muzondo.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on February 3, the accused persons and their accomplices allegedly stormed Haig Gold Mine during the night, rounded up and disarmed all the five security guards on duty and force-marched them into a room before looting the gold ore.

The suspects were reportedly armed with a handgun, machetes and knives.