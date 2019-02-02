2 MDC Alliance councillors up for theft

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

TWO MDC Alliance councillors appeared before a Bindura magistrate on Friday last week facing allegations of stealing 90 bags of drought relief maize valued at $1 755.

Oliver Mukombwe (39) of ward 6 and Tongai Jack (ward 7) pleaded not guilty to the theft charge before magistrate Nickson Mangoti, who remanded them out of custody to February 15 for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Clement Kuwanda alleges that on October 9 last year, Ferris Masumba (78) was supposed to receive 100 bags of maize being delivered by the Grain Marketing Board for distribution to vulnerable members of the community in wards 6 and 7.

On October 10, 2018, the two councillors went to Chipadze High School and distributed the handouts to beneficiaries without Masumba’s consent, leading to their arrest.