2-day indaba to track ED progress

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

SIVIO Institute will host a two-day conference to deliberate on the progress made under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership and launch an online tracking tool.

“The aim of the conference is to contribute towards Zimbabwe’s inclusive socio-economic transformation by measuring government’s performance against its execution of policy reforms,” SIVIO said in a statement yesterday.

“A major highlight of the conference will be the launch of an innovative public policy online tracking tool (zimcitizenswatch.org) that the Sivio Institute pioneered and has been working on.”

The tool will improve the public’s ability to track and appreciate the government’s performance and progress in achieving policy-based reforms.

“The conference will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to map opportunities for reform in 2019 in order to craft a policy agenda that will facilitate the revamping of the economy with a particular focus on agriculture, small-and-medium enterprises, and tourism as well as addressing broader governance challenges,” the organisation said.

Several experts drawn from the government, civil society, business and academia are expected to attend the conference. They include former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Sifelani Jabangwe, United Nations African Institute for Economic Development and Planning director Adebayo Olukoshi, Women Affairs ministry secretary Rudo Chitiga and Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe director Godfrey Kanyenze.