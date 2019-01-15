Zimra, UZ workers down tools

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and University of Zimbabwe employees yesterday downed tools, citing incapacitation and the deteriorating economic conditions, their unions said yesterday.

BY VANESSA GONYE

“We, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Allied Workers Trade Union, having collated experiences and submissions from our membership across the country, noting the concerns and grievances raised in those submissions and the recommendations thereof; concerned about the rapid deterioration of conditions of work for our members across the country and the effects thereof, inter alia,” Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Allied Workers Trade Union (Zimratu) president, Dominic Manyangadze said in a statement.

“Now, therefore, given the foregoing, it is thus declared as follows: (a) Most members are unable to report for duty with effect from the 14th of January 2019 due to incapacitation.”

Manyangadze said high transport costs, the sharp increase in basic commodities and quoting of some goods and services in United States dollars while salaries remained static, had forced them to down tools.

This came after several civil society organisations called for a countrywide mass shutdown in protest over the deteriorating economic situation. Other civil servants are also demanding a salary hike or that they be paid in hard currency.

However, Zimra spokesperson Francis Chimanda said it was business as usual as workers reported for duty yesterday.

In a statement, Chimanda said his organisation was in the process of reviewing conditions of service for employees in line with the prevailing economic climate

“Contrary to reports that are circulating on some social and digital media platforms, Zimra remains open for business as a provider of essential public services. Management is currently engaging its worker representatives to find ways to mitigate the challenges of the current economic situation to staff,” Chimanda said.

UZ workers’ committee also wrote to the institution citing “incapacitation” for failure to report for work after commuter omnibus fares rose from $1 to about $7 per trip. They proposed a two-day working week until the situation returns to normal.

They also complained over the rise in food prices at the university’s canteen.

“Employees are finding it difficult to come to work due to the erosion of their salaries,” part of the letter dated January 14 read.