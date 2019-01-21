Zimbabwe Youth Alliance leader charged with treason

Zimbabwe Youth Alliance president Kumbirai Learnmore Magorimbo appeared in court on Friday facing charges of seeking to subvert a constitutionally-elected government after he allegedly posted messages on his Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp walls, inciting workers to take part in last week’s job stayaway.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Social movement #ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire was last week detained over a similar charge and is expected to challenge his placement on remand at the High Court this week.

Magorimbo (23), who was represented by human rights lawyer Kudzai Kadzere, appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano, who remanded him to today for ruling after he challenged his placement on remand.

Magorimbo also argued that the facts relied on by the State did not disclose an offence.

It is the State’s case that last week, Magorimbo posted messages on his Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp accounts and incited the general populace of Zimbabwe to stay away from work and engage in acts of public violence across the country, between January 14 and 16.

The State alleges that in his messages, Magorimbo encouraged citizens to join hands with various trade unions and pressure groups to embark on demonstrations aimed at shutting down the country in protest over recent fuel price hikes, shortages and the deteriorating economic situation.

The State alleges the riots led to loss of lives and property as the demonstrators turned violent.

Magorimbo was arrested on January 16 along Leopold Takawira Street, where he allegedly wanted to hold a Press conference.

Peter Kachirika and Isheunesu Mhiti appeared for the State.