Zimbabwe women urged to report rape

The government in Zimbabwe has called on women who were raped by the security forces to report alleged cases to the police.

by BBC

The state-run Herald newspaper says only one such attack has been officially reported, despite allegations that many women were raped during night time raids to suppress protests earlier this month.

A police spokeswoman, Charity Charamba, urged women to use special centres that have been set up which are staffed by female officers.

Correspondents say there is widespread mistrust of the police in Zimbabwe, especially as they were responsible for some recent human rights abuses.