Zimbabwe’s president calls violence by security forces “unacceptable” and says it will be investigated after a week of economic crisis and crackdown in which activists said a dozen people were killed.

By News24. Link to their article: https://www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe/zimbabwe-leader-violence-by-security-forces-unacceptable-20190122

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday called for a “national dialogue” among political parties.

He spoke upon returning home after skipping a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to deal with unrest.

Zimbabwe’s military was in the streets last week for the first time since post-election violence in August in which six people were killed.

This time, people reported being hunted down in their homes by security forces and severely beaten.

Mnangagwa says chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated and “if required, heads will roll”.

He defends the dramatic fuel price increase that began the unrest.