Zifa get kit sponsorship

ZIFA yesterday said they were close to securing a kit sponsorship for all the national teams from a respectable sportswear company, and the deal is set to be announced within the next two weeks.

BY HENRY MHARA

The association has had no kit sponsor since the expiry of their relationship with Mafro last year. The national teams have been playing with unbranded kits since then.

However, Zifa president Felton Kamambo revealed that his executive was about to clinch a deal with a company to kit all the national teams.

“We have engaged a sponsor for our kit. The negotiations are now at an advanced stage. Hopefully, within the coming two weeks we will announce the agreement of the contract. We will make a joint announcement with the sponsor for that,” Kamambo said.

He added that he was hoping they would have secured the kit sponsorship deal in time for the Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo Brazzaville in March.

Zimbabwe is on the brink of qualifying for the continental premier football tournament, and a point in their last match at the National Sports Stadium will suffice to take the team to the finals set for Egypt in June.

If they clinch the sponsorship as is widely expected, it would be the new executive’s first major achievement since being voted into power last month.

Kamambo and his team have been on a drive to professionalise and commercialise the game since taking over.

On Tuesday, he announced that Zifa would sell pre-tickets for the match against Congo Brazzaville as is the norm around the world. No tickets shall be sold at the match venue.