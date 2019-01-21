Upcoming dancehall chanters drop video

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED upcoming dancehall musicians Farai “King Malisanga” Sithole and Ayesha “Argent Princess” Kasegula have collaborated to produce a music video, Summer Yaparadza Misha, released on Wednesday.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

In the song, the musicians accuse summer time partying of wrecking many marriages.

King Malisanga told NewsDay Life & Style that some merrymakers forget that they have families to take care of when they go partying and indulge in activities that wreck their marriages.

“A lot of people take advantage of the summer time to go partying. Some of these forget that they have families to take care of and overspend money with friends or with concubines. This could have been channelled for the upkeep of the family, but it’s spent irresponsibly. As a result, there will be quarrelling in families which eventually leads to the collapse of marriages,” he said.

Sithole encouraged married couples to value their marriages.

“The song is directed to everyone who goes out partying. There are kids who need to go to school and the family needs food,” he said.

Sithole said he was optimistic of a bright future in his music career.

“I believe in the saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, so working with Argent Princess, a rising musician, may seem to be trivial but time shall come when I will be popular like Killer T, Freeman, Jah Prayzah and Winky D who are my best musicians,” he said.