Tshanda to be buried Saturday

DALOM music founder Dan “Ndivhiseni” Tshanda, who died in South Africa at the weekend, will be laid to rest in Soweto on Saturday, family spokesperson, Moudy Mudzielwana has said.

BY NKULULEKO SIBANDA

Tshanda succumbed to heart failure and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sandton MediClinic on Saturday afternoon.

Mudzielwana yesterday told NewsDay from Johannesburg that the Dalom music icon would be laid to rest in Soweto.

“We are working on the burial arrangements as we speak. We would like to lay him to rest in Soweto on Saturday. We will finalise everything once all the family members have arrived,” he said.

According to Mudzielwana, Tshanda was born on January 28, 1964 in the Matangeni area of Venda. He then moved to Chikowelo near Thohoyandou before shifting base to the Tshiawelo in Soweto.

Tshanda launched his music career in 1985 when he formed his first group, the Flying Squad, which released the inaugural album titled Mr Tony.

He worked with the likes of Ray Phiri of Stimela before launching the Dalom Music stable where he worked with Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids, Peacock and Matshikos, among others.

Under the Splash label, Tshanda went on to produce hit albums such as Eye For An Eye (1990), Why (1994), Cellular (1995), and Double Face (1997).

He also produced albums such as Ndivhuwo (2001) and Sethopha (2003).

In 2009, The Big Husband, as he was affectionately known, Tshanda released his double album titled Tolovela.

In 2014, Tshanda made waves in the music industry when he released the album Delele.

One of his recent albums contained hits such as Mudzunga, Bayekele, with the hit of all time coming from his collaboration with Botswana-based artiste, Vee, with whom he produced the popular hit track Siyazenzela.

As the news broke on Saturday that Tshanda had passed on, some of his followers and media personalities from across the region took to social media to express their pain on the icon’s passing on.

Desire Moyo, director of Victory Siyanqoba Trust, said: “Dan is a musical revolutionary. He was an architect whose own invention is timeless and indispensable. He was a gifted rare species as exhibited in the big footprints of his legendary social commentary music which appeals across ages, moods, festivities and emotions. He must be celebrated beyond his musical career. Dan was the boss!

“Splash music will always live, he groomed, he nurtured, he supported, he guided, he established and freed. As a musical leader, he produced other musical leaders through Splash, Dalom Kids, Matshikos, Peacock, among others. We, in the Zim arts sector, must emulate Dan. Our music must not die with us like many have done. Kalale ngokuthula (Let him rest in peace).”