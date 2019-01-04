Striking doctors are hypocrites: Chiwenga

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has described the striking doctors at public health institutions as hypocrites who are lying under oath.
BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE
Addressing government officials during a visit to Kanyemba in Mashonaland Central yesterday, Chiwenga said it was inhuman for professionals like doctors to withdraw their services to force government to improve their working conditions.
He hailed doctors at Kanyemba’s Chapoto Clinic for soldiering on dispute working under difficult conditions.
“I am glad that no staff at Chapoto Clinic here in Kanyemba withdrew their services. We are not saying, you don’t feel the pain, but you soldiered on by not striking,” Chiwenga said.
“When you withdraw your service, that is a breach of the Hippocratic Oath, because when you withdraw your services, you are not fixing government but the people that you serve,” he said.
Chiwenga has been in charge of negotiations with doctors, who downed tools a month ago demanding improved working conditions, but the talks collapsed as the medical professionals insisted on being paid in United States dollars.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa early this week had to cut short his leave to address the deteriorating situation in the heath sector as more health officials have downed tools in solidarity with the striking doctors.
After the briefing, Chiwenga addressed a rally at Chapoto Business Centre where he implored community members to unite and fight poverty.
“As Zanu PF, we would like to say Happy New Year; we also want to thank you for voting for us in the just-ended elections. We came here to check on the progress we made since our campaign time,” Chiwenga said.
“The President (Mnangagwa) is on leave and I was with him yesterday (Wednesday) and he gave you a Christmas box of 90 tonnes of grain. He said he will come to commission the floating bridge (across the Zambezi River linking Zambia and Zimbabwe).”
He said Kanyemba would be a city by 2023.
Anonymous
Comment…Guvheya is the biggest hypocrite as he moans people who are dying because of lack of medical care but did not moan those who died on 1 August 2018 when he ordered soldiers to shoot unarmed civilians. Pasi nejunta.
Robert Mugabe
Usanyepere vanhu iwe…Kanyemba a city in 4years time???.. when Harare,the capital city,is no longer a city.
Cde Disaster
Chiwenga idofo amana, haana ka brain 1 chaiyo nxaaa
Vision
This is truly mediocre and pathetic leadership, Chiwenga doesn’t even deserve to be a village head
ED Pfeee
so president ed has no voice in all this mess thats happening?wat a voiceless father zimbabwe has. its a pity that he doesnt want to mud himself and preserve his image of being a saint so that people will blame Chiwenga for any evil that happens. yet in so doing he is losing his fatherly balls and honour. say something ED pfee
eliasha
Thank you Guvheyi teach these young lads a lesson they will never forget and infact considering they have been away for more than a month under instructions from their friends who now head a major political party its about time we look around for genuine patriotic medical professionals through new recruitment which was initiated yesterday and you punish the law breakers severely as they do not deserve a place in our hospitals and who knows what other sins there are committing to our patients
ever green
Elisha dont fool yourself doctors are on demand world wide even those kana ndiwe grade 1 to 7, frm form 1 to 4, then A Level.From 1 year to 7 years doing medical nhasi otambiriswa mari na gwede mustreet apo mari yacho sick money kkkkkkk hazvishande this country Zimbabwe haina vanotungamira ine vatongi ndosaka Mugabe aiti hapana wandingasiira chigaro coz all the guys are dum head zvino economy haigadzirwe ne kutuka kana kusunga vanhu zvinoda kufunga vanofunga takavaona 2009 uye tinavo muno munyika chokwadi kunzwa mukwesha werume kwanzi this economy cant be turned over the night ko 2009 yakashanduka wani brain hapana
eliasha
if doctors are in demand the coolest thing to do is to leave quietly and go where you think you can reap huge rewards and not to bother and threaten to demostrate in front of a sick person all in the name of trying to force authorities to reward you handsomely, it can never get simpler than that.
Lizwi Alpha Ntuli
Sometimes it takes a thief to catch another thief, a hypocrite to point at another hypocrite. Muzivi wenzira yeparuware ndiye mufambi wayo. Sad that we tend to see and distaste hypocrisy when it is done by others and not us.
Shumba
Eliasha asi uri musoja here. Madoctor akatoshota nakare. Havaite training ye6months wena. Kungoti takanganwa hedu……mugabe akati we spent a lot trying to educate Guvheya……haana hake kuzototaura kuti takarasa mari becoz idemo chairo……dofo rinehutsinye rakaoma akomana……Vamuzenda vanga vasina kudzidza asi vaiva nemoyo and nyika yaifamba.
Farai J Nhire
You are always antigovernment for no meaningful reason. Government should never tolerate those employees being used by the opposition. Basa racho ngaritopera because there is no difference. Kunyengerera kana kusanyengerera makes no difference because these doctors already have an agenda being driven by the jecha team of course. If you look closely, this is apparently a coordinated offort by many sectors to frastrate government effort.
Skarra Mucci
This time we will see how the national problems will be resolved. Obviously killing 6 people has not scared anyone yet. Hunger and sickness will still kill us all, and these do not choose by political party affiliation (or stupidity)- thank God for that!
New Dystopia
If it is true that the current rulers used to cut off the ears and mouths of “traitors” during their fight to get gold, land and the money-printing press, I wish them luck now. They must cut off these for half the country because only their constituency and blind followers have faith and trust in them, including farai (nhamo) and eliasha (a bit of education will help you correct your name)…
Sagitarr
“…he said Kanyemba would be a city by 2023..”
Only fools will believe that….and this proves he is a hypocrite himself.
This ‘crop” leading the new dystopia are showing their utter shallowness everyday in failing to execute simple administrative, leadership and communication tasks – something an average office supervisor can handle. 2023 is only 4 years away what is going to change in Kanyemba in those 4 years? please…respect those peasants.