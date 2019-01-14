Soldiers assault traditional leader

Youthful Beitbridge chief David Mbedzi known as Chief Sitauze was yesterday allegedly assaulted by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) inside the Beitbridge Border Post.

By Rex Mphisa

Apparently, the soldiers did not believe Mbedzi, who is 24, was indeed a traditional leader, despite his explanation to them.

“They humiliated me; they threw me down and assaulted me. Even when I told them of my position, they did not listen and continued physically abusing me,” Sitauze said.

Immigration manager at Beitbridge Nqobile Ncube said he would assign officers to investigate the issue while the officer-in-charge at Beitbridge police was not reachable.

Sitauze said he was going to engage Chiefs’ Council president Fortune Charumbira to have soldiers removed from the border post.

“I don’t believe that is why they are here,” he said, adding he was in pain.

ZNA members deployed to restore order at the Beitbridge Border Post have of late been accused of abusing travellers and interfering with Customs and Excise, Immigration and other border official roles.

The public has often accused them of demanding bribes from border jumpers and smugglers.

ZNA spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore could not be reached for comment yesterday.