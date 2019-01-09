Soldier caught stealing at Mugabe residence

A SERVING member of the Zimbabwe National Army and his unemployed colleague appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday on allegations of stealing water tapes and electrical cables from former President Robert Mugabe’s Blue Roof residence.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Ngonidzashe Kapasura (26) stationed at the Presidential Guard unit, State House and his accomplice Raymond Chahwanda (23) were both remanded in custody to today for trial when they appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with unlawful entry.

The complainant is Gushungo Holdings Security represented by Fredson Peter.

It is the State’s case that on January 6 this year, Peter was carrying out perimeter wall checks when he met Kapasura and Chahwanda, who had unlawfully entered the property.

Peter then searched the pair and recovered two water tapes, 15 metres of electric cables and a wall switch stolen from one of the rooms.

The State alleges the stolen property valued at $150 was later handed over to the police and will be submitted in court as exhibits.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.