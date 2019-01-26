Setting affection on things above

WE’RE brought into the world to make meaningful contributions. As believers we should set our priorities right. Having received the Gospel of Christ, we should endeavour to minister the same to others. Believers’ attitude to material wealth should be underpinned by eternal life revelation.

There are many people who are glued to their material possessions on earth. We heed Apostle Paul’s admonition in 1 Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” Please read correctly. Money isn’t the root of all evil; its love is. Money is needed in our realm but as a believer who understands divine supernatural power, please

never tie your destiny and purpose to money.

Life is designed in such a way that we should prosper and enjoy. It is in order to have mansions, cars, run successful businesses and acquire diverse wealth. What you need to know is that the same life should be used for preparing for life in the age to come. Your life in heaven is born out of your life

on earth.

As a Christian, your constant nudge is the life to come though fully aware that you’re eternally saved and that your life is hid in Christ in heaven.

While you live in Christ’s righteousness gearing yourself for the longer life after death (read sleep), you should not neglect your duty as a human being on earth. You’re under instruction to progress on earth. Genesis 1:28 commands you thus: “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing

that moveth upon the earth.” Therefore acquire wealth for the betterment of humanity.

If you are born again, the Bible teaches you to use this present life to feed into the life to come. Colossians 3:1-3 reads: “[1] If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. [2] Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. [3] For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.”

It is very clear that you have to direct your faculties to focus on things in heaven. Don’t be fond of earthly things. When you receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour, Jesus preserves your life in Him in heaven.

You should be dead to worldly affection and use your earthly life to glorify Him. Have a decorated career, stock exchange listed flourishing business, mansions, cars or truckloads of currencies of the world but use them for God’s glory. According to biblical teaching, whenever the Holy Spirit asks you to avail part of your wealth to the church and community, don’t hold it back.

Don’t choose to be poor in order to avoid blessing others. Rather desire riches. In fact the Bible teaches you to be very rich in order to leave enough for generations. Proverbs 13:22 reads: “A good man leaveth an inheritance to his children’s children: and the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the just.”

As you use your wealth according to God’s way, you will be securing your life to come as well as guaranteeing the safety of your possessions on earth. Matthew 6:19-21 admonishes: “[19] Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: [20] But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: [21] For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” I ask you; where is your heart?

I have not written to instil fear but to liberate you to enjoy your success in security of your next life which is longer than your current one. Earthly life is so short compared with your life to come which is everlasting. Job 14:1 clarifies thus: “Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble.” Your real life is in Christ according to Colossians 3:4 which reads: “When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.”

If you are not born again, this is your opportunity to do so. Receive Him today and enjoy your wealth freely without fearing death. We need your wealth here but you are needed in heaven. Be of earthly relevance, but be heavenly bound. Aim for significance; success is for starters. Set your affection on things above. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.